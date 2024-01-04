Bryan Danielson Is Grateful For Wrestle Kingdom Match, Wanted To Be an NJPW Star

Bryan Danielson is excited for his match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, confessing that his #1 dream was to be an NJPW star. Danielson will face Kazuchika Okada at Thursday’s PPV, and he spoke at a press conference for the show about returning to the company for the first time since 2004.

“I just want to say how grateful I am to be here in Japan, especially New Japan,” Danielson said (per Fightful). “It’s been almost 20 years since my last tour of New Japan.”

He continued, “To be here now, at the Tokyo Dome…when I started professional wrestling, what I really wanted more so than main eventing WrestleMania in WWE, which I did twice, more so than anything, I wanted to be a star in New Japan Pro Wrestling. 20 years after my last tour, I get to wrestle Okada in the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom.”