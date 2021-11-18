wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Shows More Heel Tendencies on AEW Dynamite In Opening Segment

November 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bryan Danielson Hangman Page AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson took his journey to the dark side to a new level on this week’s AEW Dynamite, cutting a heel promo on Hangman Page. Wednesday night’s show saw Danielson, who is the #1 contender to Page’s AEW World Title, come out to interrupt the champ’s “Cowboy S**t” celebration with the Dark Order in the opening segment.

Danielson initially shook Page’s hand but cut a heel promo, talking about how he was “surprised and disappointed” that he wasn’t going to be facing Kenny Omega. When Page fired back noting that it took him less than 30 minutes to beat Omega and challenged Danielson to the match tonight, the challenger said that he didn’t want to do it now because he didn’t want to give Page an excuse for the loss by not being ready.

The situation turned into a short fight between the two, which led into Danielson’s match with Evil Uno. Danielson beat Uno via submission and declared that he would beat all of Page’s Dark Oder friends until he got his World Title match. Next week will see him face Colt Cabana.

