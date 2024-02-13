Bryan Danielson Hopes Kazuchika Okada Comes To AEW

Bryan Danielson is hopeful that Kazuchika Okada will sign with AEW. Okada is set to be a free agent soon and it was reported over the weekend that he’s expected to sign with AEW. Danielson was asked about Okada’s free agency by Tokyo Sports and you can see some highlights below:

On Okada’s future: “Of course I want him to come to AEW. Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW.”

On Okada potentially signing with WWE: “If he went to WWE, they might have him start with (third brand) NXT like Shinsuke (Nakamura) to adapt to the American style, but it’s already completed. Okada doesn’t need that. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, so he should just come to the United States without changing anything.”