Bryan Danielson On How Miz Helped Him In WWE, Can Be a Great Launching Pad

Bryan Danielson was often associated with The Miz during his time in WWE, and he recently discussed how Miz helped give him a launching pad. Danielson was partnered with Miz in NXT and interacted with the A-Lister throughout his time in the company, something he talked about during an appearance on the South Kongress Podcast.

“As much as I dislike him as a human being, Miz really helped me and gave me a good story point and launching pad in WWE,” Danielson said (per Fightful). “Everything is how you take it, how it plays out. I don’t think (it’s a demotion), no.”

He continued, “If it gives you an opportunity to show people what you can do, it’s a great starting point because at the very least, the fans dislike The Miz. If you can go in, and you’re good enough, if you go in there and have a great program with him, it’s a great launching pad.”

The Miz is the host of this year’s WrestleMania, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.