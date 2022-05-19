UPDATE: Bryan Danielson Said To Be Okay Following Accident At AEW Rampage Taping

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that Bryan Danielson is said to be okay backstage after his accident at the AEW Rampage taping last night. It was also noted that there is no word on whether it was a planned part of the show or not.

Original: Bryan Danielson appeared to be hurt at last night’s AEW Rampage tapings following a freak accident after his match. Danielson teamed with Moxley against Matt Sydal and Dante Martin. Following the match, Danielson’s leg got caught between the ring and the elevated ramp. According to those who attended, Danielson was stuck for several minutes before medical staff helped him. A piece of the ramp had to be removed to free him. It appeared as though his calf/shin was stuck and he limped to the back. Fans noted that he gave a thumbs up to Eddie Kingston on the way back.

It’s unknown if or how bad Danielson is injured at this time. You can see footage of the incident below, however, the footage may contain spoilers for Rampage. You can find more details about the Rampage spoilers here.

Scary moment at the taping of #AEWRampage as Bryan Danielson’s leg got stuck between the ring and the ramp and was trapped for over 10 minutes after the show ended #AEW pic.twitter.com/zRpGwibQ0i — Nick Swanson (@NickJSwanson) May 19, 2022

My video of Bryan Danielson after Rampage#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/byxFYERufZ — Steven Martin 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@StevenM_42) May 19, 2022