Bryan Danielson Says He Hurt His Knee Against John Silver, Praises Hangman Page’s Style

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson revealed that he tweaked his knee during his match with John Silver last week on AEW Dynamite. He’s currently scheduled to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship tonight at Winter Is Coming. Below are some highlights:

Bryan Danielson how he hurt his knee: “In the John Silver match [last week on Dynamite], he caught me in a leg lock. Getting out of the leg lock, I tweaked my knee. I was like, ‘What is this?’ That’s because I feel like I’m the best I’ve ever been. I’m the best version of myself right now. There have been times at different points in my career where you could argue I was the best in the world, but the version of myself right now is better than any of those versions. My technique is the best it’s ever been. I don’t get tired in matches. I’ve been putting in work this week rehabbing my knee, doing stuff I couldn’t have done back when I was Ring of Honor champion and wrestling long, long matches.”

His thoughts on Hangman Page: “Even while I was in WWE, I kept an eye on talent, I watched ‘Hangman’ in Ring of Honor and New Japan. It’s crazy to see how much he’s grown, both from an in-ring perspective and a character perspective. I love his updated brawler style of wrestling. To me, he wrestles a modernized version of the way Steve Austin wrestled, and that cowboy persona reminds a lot of people of Steve Austin. But in 2021, you can’t come in and be just like Steve Austin. He’s developed this nuanced cowboy character with a drinking problem.”