Bryan Danielson In Action On Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Bryan Danielson has a match set for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Danielson will face Anthony Bowens on tonight’s show.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs at 10 PM ET/PT on TNT:
* Adam Cole vs. John Silver
* AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Match: The Bunny vs. Red Velvet
* Bryan Danielson vs. Anthony Bowens
* CM Punk and Eddie Kingston meet Face-To-Face
TONIGHT on #AEWRampage, I’m booking one of the top singles wrestlers in @AEW vs. one of the top tag team wrestlers in #AEW + I must admit I may take some personal satisfaction from this. Am I a horrible boss Anthony? Or are you going to get your f’n head kicked in TONIGHT on TNT? https://t.co/li1kHGkxYe pic.twitter.com/M3a7jzlxc3
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 5, 2021