Bryan Danielson In Action On Tonight’s AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson has a match set for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Danielson will face Anthony Bowens on tonight’s show.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs at 10 PM ET/PT on TNT:

* Adam Cole vs. John Silver

* AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Match: The Bunny vs. Red Velvet

* Bryan Danielson vs. Anthony Bowens

* CM Punk and Eddie Kingston meet Face-To-Face