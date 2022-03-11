Bryan Danielson Reflects On Making His In-Ring Return At WWE WrestleMania 34

In a recent interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Danielson recalled making his return to the ring in 2018 and the storyline involving him, Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34. Here’s what Bryan had to say (via Fightful):

Bryan Danielson on returning to the ring in 2018 and his WrestleMania 34 program involving Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn: “Being able to comeback was such a joy, that I wasn’t worried about any of that. I honestly, not that I didn’t care, I did care, I wanted things to make sense. When things pop in your brain of ‘I wish it were this or it could be better if it were this.’ I really find that now to be counter productive for me, especially in this industry and situations where you don’t have the ability to change them. I might have had a little bit of that, but I also got to be in the ring with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. That was super cool for me. Those two guys, especially Sami, had been really good friends for such a long time. Was it the best thing it possibly could have been? No.”

On reflecting on their WrestleMania storyline: “Looking back, it’d be easy to say that we could have done a better job with that whole thing, I eventually ended up turning heel six months later [laughs], maybe less. I wasn’t even thinking (about the story). Maybe that was part of the problem. I was so happy to just be back that I was satisfied with anything.”