UPDATE: Bryan Danielson Injury Update, Dax Harwood vs. Ricky Starks Set For Tonight’s AEW Collision

UPDATE: Tony Khan has also announced a match between Dax Harwood and Ricky Starks for tonight’s AEW Collision.

TONIGHT

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

On @TNTdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT@DaxFTR vs @starkmanjones Former @AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has a score to settle with #AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks, & they're set to collide on Saturday Night #AEWCollision TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mdki0QEQfz — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 28, 2023

Original: All Elite Wrestling has announced that there will be an injury update on Bryan Danielson during tonight’s AEW Collision. Danielson took an Orange Punch and Rainmaker clothesline at the end of Dynamite and was seen holding his face on the ring apron. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon

* Jay White vs. AR Fox

* Dax Harwood vs. Ricky Starks

* The House of Black in action

* The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass celebrate National 69 Day

* Bryan Danielson injury update