Bryan Danielson On Jade Cargill’s Potential, Edge Possibly Joining AEW

Bryan Danielson weighed in on working with Jade Cargill as well as Edge potentially joining AEW in a new interview. Danielson spoke with the New York Post ahead of tonight’s WrestleDream, and you can see highlights below:

On working with Jade Cargill and how much potential she has left to unlock: “There is so much. She has such a great work ethic. She has so much athletic potential and she has so much personality. She is almost the opposite of me. I picked up on the wrestling really quick, but it was very hard for me to develop a personality. In a lot of ways she presented herself as more of a star than I do still and this is my wrestling 24 years.

“The hard part is getting the reps and getting training she needs, getting to go out there. We don’t have a ton of live events in AEW and that sort of thing. I was nothing but impressed with her attitude, work ethic, with her ability to learn things. Whatever she does, wherever she goes, I think she’s gonna do really well.”

On what Edge possibly joining AEW would mean: “He has a great mind for wrestling. He has a great passion for wrestling and he has a lot to teach a lot of the younger generation. One of the things that I think about his generation and younger is they have a real desire to give back. I have a real desire to give back. He has a real desire to give back. Christian has a real desire to give back. Having people like that in your locker only benefits the entire company.”