Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata Announced For AEW Collision

Bryan Danielson will battle Katsuyori Shibata on this week’s AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Danielson will face Shibata in the latter’s first match since he lost the ROH Pure Championship to Wheeler Yuta on the November 25th episode of AEW Rampage.

Fightful Select reports that Shibata lost the Pure Championship due to his need to return to Japan for some “urgent” visa issues. That situation has been fixed and it was decided to give Shibata a major match against Danielson on Saturday.

Khan wrote:

“TOMORROW, Sat 3/16

Ottawa, ON

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

TNT 8pm ET/7pm CT An Impossible Dream

@K_Shibata2022 vs @bryandanielson Before his #AEWDynasty Dream Match vs @WillOspreay,

Bryan collides vs Shibata, who aims for payback vs BCC in his own personal Dream Match TOMORROW”