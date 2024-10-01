Bryan Danielson Challenges Kazuchika Okada To Match For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson is looking to face off with Kazuchika Okada on this week’s fifth anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. Danielson posted a video of himself meditating in the woods and addressing Jon Moxley, saying “F**k Jon Moxley” and arguing that that he is fighting for what he wants the AEW World Championship to mean.

Danielson says it’s been five years since AEW changed the entire wrestling landscape, and that he wants to defend his title on that show. He then said that he wanted to face Okada, noting that they’re 1 – 1 against each other. He told Okada to show up at Dynamite and challenge him, and they’ll see who’s the best.

The lineup for Wednesday’s show is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet

* Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson

* Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb