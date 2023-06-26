wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Beats Kazuchika Okada In AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Main Event (Clips)

June 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bryan Danielson AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada fought back and forth at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and Danielson ended up victorious. The two men fought in the main event of the PPV, a battle that ended when Okada tapped out to the LaBell Lock.

You can see clips from the match below. Our coverage of Forbidden Door is here.

