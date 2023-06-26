wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Beats Kazuchika Okada In AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Main Event (Clips)
Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada fought back and forth at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and Danielson ended up victorious. The two men fought in the main event of the PPV, a battle that ended when Okada tapped out to the LaBell Lock.
You can see clips from the match below. Our coverage of Forbidden Door is here.
IT'S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN!
For the first time ever, Bryan Danielson takes on Kazuchika Okada in your main event on Forbidden Door!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/Kkr8Ozy5tJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
It's history in the making!
Kazuchika Okada walks through the Forbidden Door to take on Bryan Danielson.
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/Z3S1XJAuQb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
The Toronto crowd is alive in your main event of #ForbiddenDoor!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/oKQkQtjnsd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Speed and accuracy are on point tonight!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/3pEq8gDxQJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Diving knee attack by the American Dragon to Okada on the outside!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/k8jHET2mTK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Bryan Danielson showing grappling control against Okada.
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/XuDn6j02hS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Okada takes flight over the barricade to Danielson!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/kg1G6R5eEF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
HUGE missile dropkick from the top to Okada!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/E1T1l7NtJo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
This has turned into an absolute slugfest!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/mOt3arFM7I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
This fight continues on the outside between Okada & Danielson!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/xzQZuyovDL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
RAINMAKER TIME!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/0hcDv0tsvz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Danielson baited Okada to attack!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/TzXkaEp1RS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Danielson has a sense of urgency in his attack in your main event!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/TdImOqJvpT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Danielson kicks out of the rainmaker!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/JBPcIw5vVf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Danielson continues to isolate Okada!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/eMDg8g3p2O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
