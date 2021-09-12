Bryan Danielson Kept Notes On Things He’d Learn From Vince McMahon

Bryan Danielson may be All Elite, but his relationship with Vince McMahon was tight and he even reportedly kept notes of things he’d learn from the WWE Chairman. It was noted on this morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Danielson kept a notebook of things he’d learned from McMahon and would keep it updated.

As has been noted, Danielson is a “big fan” of McMahon’s and has a lot of respect for him. The decision for him to go to AEW was not an easy one, but he felt it would be a chance for him to try new challenges and would be good for the business. His AEW deal is reportedly for three years.