Bryan Danielson Knocks Out Colt Cabana’s Tooth on AEW Dynamite
Bryan Danielson left Colt Cabana without a win on AEW Dynamite — and without a tooth. Danielson defeated Cabana on Wednesday night’s show, and at one point he apparently kicked Cabana hard enough to knock a tooth out, as Danielson noticed the tooth and pointed to it after the match.
You can see video of Danielson finding the tooth and his post-match promo where he crows about kicking Cabana’s tooth out below:
.@bryandanielson literally kicked @ColtCabana's teeth out! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/iAzR4uVFEd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021
.@bryandanielson not making new friends in Chicago – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/JPvntwJCSf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021
