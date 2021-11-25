Bryan Danielson Knocks Out Colt Cabana’s Tooth on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson left Colt Cabana without a win on AEW Dynamite — and without a tooth. Danielson defeated Cabana on Wednesday night’s show, and at one point he apparently kicked Cabana hard enough to knock a tooth out, as Danielson noticed the tooth and pointed to it after the match.

You can see video of Danielson finding the tooth and his post-match promo where he crows about kicking Cabana’s tooth out below: