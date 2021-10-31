Bryan Danielson On Legends He Wishes He Could Have Faced, AEW Offering New Opponents

Bryan Danielson recently weighed on the dream matches he wishes he could have had and more in a new interview. Danielson appeared on Gresh and Keefe, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what AEW could provide that WWE couldn’t: “I never want to put down the WWE roster because those men and women are fantastic, but the thing is, I was there for 11 years and I’d wrestled most of them. Cesaro’s one of my good friends. I actually just visited him this last weekend, but I’ve wrestled Cesaro a decent amount of times. I look at the AEW roster, and I see, oh, man, there’s all these fantastic guys that I’ve never wrestled before. Part of me, as an older guy, I feel like younger wrestlers can learn from you.

“That’s one thing, but also from an older wrestlers perspective, I think you can learn a lot from wrestling younger guys because they got into wrestling for a completely different reason than I did. You have to think, I’ve been wrestling now for 22 years. The world has changed dramatically in 22 years. 20-year-old Dante Martin, the reason why he likes wrestling is completely different than the reason why I liked wrestling at 14 in 1995. You learn about what the younger audience is interested in. I’m just fascinated by it all.”

On dream matches he wished he could have had: “There’s always people that you wish you could have wrestled. Most people listening to this may not know who he is anymore, but Lou Thesz, I’d love to wrestle Lou Thesz. Shawn Michaels, who helped train me, he’s somebody who I really would have loved to have wrestled, but there’s so many people out there that are so good.

“I honestly try not to worry about things that cannot or will not happen. Focus on the things that you can make happen, and that’s actually one of the reasons why I came to AEW. I got to wrestle Kenny Omega in my first match in AEW, and that was one of the guys who I really wanted to wrestle when I was in WWE because he had gotten so good. So just focus on the things that you can accomplish, as opposed to the things that are just impossible.”