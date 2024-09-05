Bryan Danielson Says He Got Letter From WWE After Applying For ‘Yes’ Trademark

In an interview with Luke James Chats (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson revealed that he was sent a legal letter by WWE after applying to trademark his ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!’ catchphrase. He filed for the trademark back in July, and used the chants as recently as All In.

He said: “I applied for it, but then I got, it wasn’t necessarily a cease and desist. I got some sort of legal letter from WWE. It’s really weird because my manager texted me and said, ‘Hey, this thing is available, do you want to get it?’ I was like, ‘How much does it cost?’ It wasn’t that much. ‘Okay, sure.’ Shortly after that, I got an email from WWE saying, ‘This is infringing on this or that or whatever.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to sell anybody anything. I just do my thing.’ It did feel good to see the crowd raising their hands like that after such a long time.“