Bryan Danielson Says He Had a ‘Lifetime Job’ With WWE But Chose to Go to AEW

Following last night’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson spoke to the audience and said that he chose to come to AEW even though he had a ‘lifetime job’ with WWE.

He said: “First of all, I’d like to thank Tony Khan, without whom AEW wouldn’t be here. You wouldn’t have an alternative. It is better that AEW exists for the wrestlers, for the production people, and for professional wrestling fans. I first wrestled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 23 years ago. I don’t know if you guys remember, but you were the crowd that made me into a WrestleMania main eventer [laughs]. So I just wanted to say thank you, Pittsburgh. Last but certainly not least, I want to thank all the men and women in the back because they’re the ones who made this place so great that I had a lifetime job at WWE, and I chose to come here because there were the best wrestlers in the world, the best fans in the world, and this is the best wrestling company in the world. Next week, check out WrestleDream because at WrestleDream, in Tacoma, Washington, I am gonna kick Jon Moxley’s fucking head in.”

