Bryan Danielson Likes the Variety of People in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double Or Nothing

Bryan Danielson is part of a varied team for his match at AEW Double or Nothing, and he recently talked about the rosters for the match and more. Danielson is teaming with Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Santana & Ortiz against the Jericho Appreciation Society at Sunday’s PPV. He spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about the upcoming match and you can see the highlights below:

On his teammates for Anarchy in the Arena: “I like the variety of the people I’m teaming with, but I also like the variety of people on the other side, too. It’s a great mix of experienced guys with younger guys. You’ve got a guy like Daniel Garcia, who is fantastic. You have Proud & Powerful, who are such an amazing tag team. And you have Eddie Kingston, who is a piece of garbage—but he’s good at what he does. It’s a lot of fun.”

On if he would consider joining the Jericho Appreciation Society:“Absolutely not [laughs]. If you asked me two weeks ago if I’d rather be around Chris Jericho or Eddie Kingston, I would have said Chris Jericho. But I do love a nice ideological battle, which we have here with the battle between sports entertainment and professional wrestling. I’m really into that. As Bryan Danielson, I don’t want to go back to being a sports entertainer.”