Bryan Danielson Lists Darby Allin, MJF and Others As Young Talent He Wants To Work With

In an interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson spoke about which young talent in AEW he’d like to work with, including Darby Allin, MJF and more.

He said: “As far as from the young guy perspective, I really like Daniel Garcia’s style. I think Dante Martin is incredible. So there’s those guys. There’s Darby Allin, who I think is just fantastic. I worry about him physically about all the stuff he puts his body through. They’re all kind of different. Dante, who’s doing this incredible high-flying. Darby, he does stuff that seems a little reckless but I find him to be very psychologically sound and also this great character. Daniel Garcia is an excellent technical wrestler. You got MJF, who is evolving what you would have called the standard heel act. But he’s evolving in a way that’s modern, and it doesn’t feel like he’s just out there being a heel, it feels like he’s an asshole. I talk to him and he’s kind of an asshole. He’s made the claim, and it’s so funny, that it’s impossible, there’s not anybody in this world who can double leg him. He is susceptible to a single leg takedown, but nobody can double leg him because he’s the “Sprawl God.” He’s never been double-legged his entire amateur wrestling career. I was like ‘Oh, you must have had a pretty good amateur run?’ He like, ‘Ah, my last year was my freshman year of high school.’ I was like, ‘What?’ Making that kind of bold claim, it’s a lot of fun. I was like, ‘Okay.’ He is kind of this just turned up to eleven. I also think Sammy Guevara, he’s so good. There’s all these different guys that I — The one too because I love bear stuff is the Bear Country guys. I would love to do just a program about either where we team together or wrestle them just based on our love of bears. It would be a lot of fun.”