Bryan Danielson Makes Return, Attacks Kenny Omega On AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson made his return to AEW TV, helping his Blackpool Combat Club allies take out Kenny Omega on tonight’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta attack Omega following the Elite member’s win over Jeff Cobb when Danielson’s music hit and the former AEW World Champion came to the ring.

Danielson initially got the others to back off and helped Omega up, before attacking him with a running knee strike. The stable then continued assaulting Omega, as you can see below.

This is Danielson’s first appearance since his the Dynamite after his loss to MJF at AEW Revolution.