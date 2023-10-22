wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Defeats Andrade el Idolo, Malakai Black Attacks on AEW Collision
Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision opened with Bryan Danielson beating Andrade el Idolo, but Danielson got attacked after it was over. Danielson managed to pin Andrade after a series of reversals, and the two shook hands after. However, the lights when out and Malakai Black was in the ring, hitting Danielson with a spin kick that knocked him out. The Blackpool Combat Club came out to help but the lights went out again and Black was gone.
