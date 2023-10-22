wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Defeats Andrade el Idolo, Malakai Black Attacks on AEW Collision

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Malakai Black Bryan Danielson Image Credit: AEW

Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision opened with Bryan Danielson beating Andrade el Idolo, but Danielson got attacked after it was over. Danielson managed to pin Andrade after a series of reversals, and the two shook hands after. However, the lights when out and Malakai Black was in the ring, hitting Danielson with a spin kick that knocked him out. The Blackpool Combat Club came out to help but the lights went out again and Black was gone.

