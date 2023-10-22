Bryan Danielson Defeats Andrade el Idolo, Malakai Black Attacks on AEW Collision

Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision opened with Bryan Danielson beating Andrade el Idolo, but Danielson got attacked after it was over. Danielson managed to pin Andrade after a series of reversals, and the two shook hands after. However, the lights when out and Malakai Black was in the ring, hitting Danielson with a spin kick that knocked him out. The Blackpool Combat Club came out to help but the lights went out again and Black was gone.

We are kicking off the night with Andrade El Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson as the American Dragon makes his way to the ring! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @AndradeElIdolo pic.twitter.com/M0cLTcYFFX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023

It's a DREAM MATCH as Andrade El Idolo takes on Bryan Danielson right now LIVE on #AEWCollision! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @AndradeElIdolo pic.twitter.com/i1zuJ9GMlk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023

Competitive back & forth between Andrade El Idolo & Bryan Danielson. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @AndradeElIdolo pic.twitter.com/bZ0qtP1VL8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023

Andrade El Idolo puts it all on the line in your opening match on #AEWCollision! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @AndradeElIdolo pic.twitter.com/6z0Uu9hewO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023