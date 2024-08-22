Bryan Danielson & More On Who They Would Want With Them In Zombie Apocalypse

Several AEW stars appeared in a new video discussing who they would want to team up with in a zombie apocalypse. Sun Sport spoke with Bryan Danielson, Nigel McGuinness, and Mariah May for an interview and one of the questions asked was the crucial query of who their choice of partner would be in the event of a George Romero-like event. You can see the responses below:

Bryan Danielson: “Paul Wight. He’s just enormous, and I think the zombies would be scared of him, but also he has a lot of guns. I know that’s not common here in the UK, but in America, boy.”

Mariah May: “Probably Nigel McGuinness because he would die for me. I wouldn’t need to push him, I’m sure he would just stand in front of me and die.”

Nigel McGuinness: “I would probably have to go with Christian Cage again, because he’s so cunning and smart and always comes out on top. So if there are zombies running around, the Patriarch is probably the guy that would end up on top. Taz would run away, or at least attempt [it]. But by his own admission, he’s got bad knees. He’s not running very fast. Yeah, no certainly if it was 28 Days Later Taz would probably be the first one to go.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sun Sport with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.