Bryan Danielson Says He’s a Master of Risk (The Board Game)

Bryan Danielson loves playing Risk, calling himself a “master of world domination.” Danielson spoke with Powerhouse Hobbs on the Power Hour at Starrcast and, when asked about his favorite board games, named Risk as his top game.

“I am a master of world domination,” Danielson said. “Even when I don’t intent to dominate the world, I just end up doing it, which is how I’m here in front of all of you today and why any of you would care to even listen to this podcast or me on any podcast, is because I’ve mastered world domination without trying. That’s how good I am at Risk. Risk has taught those valuable life lessons as far as how important Madagascar is in the world of dominating things.”