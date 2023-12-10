Bryan Danielson Thinks A Match With Nigel McGuinness Is Possible

Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness have been angling for a match for some time, and Danielson thinks that it’s a “real possibility.” McGuinness tried to get a match with Danielson at AEW All In, but was unable to due to Danielson’s broken arm at the time. The Blackpool Combat Club member talked about a potential bout with McGuinness with the Daily Mail.

“Maybe one day I can get a rematch with Nigel McGuiness at Wembley,” he said. “I know Nigel was really big on it last year but I at the time I wasn’t sure if he could hang with me. Now, he has worked his ass off and got himself in great shape, since then my health has a little bit deteriorated, so now I see that as a real possibility.”

He added, “He and I had some incredible matches that comparatively few people saw right like when you’re talking about like the matches we had in 2006 through kind of 2009, the Internet wasn’t what it is today. Our generation has such a nostalgia for Wembley and especially UK wrestlers, especially Nigel, has talked about the SummerSlam in 1992 and as an American I never even thought I’d see Britain, so I’ve just marvelled at this thing.”