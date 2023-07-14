Various News: Bryan Danielson Not Backstage At AEW Events, Miz’s Golf Tournament Odds, Japanese Wrestlers Visit Natalya and Tyson Kidd’s Dungeon, More

– Fightful Select reports that Bryan Danielson has not been backstage at AEW events since he broke his forearm at Forbidden Door.

– The Miz is listed as having 1000-1 odds in the in the American Century Golf Championship celebrity golf tournament.

– WWE talent say they are still responsible for their own hotels and rental cars, but flights are paid for. There are exceptions for big events and when WWE schedules them for media.

– Miyu Yamashita, Utami Hayashishita, Yuya Uemura visited Natalya and Tyson Kidd’s Dungeon this week. IYO Sky was also present.

– Several AEW wrestlers didn’t know about the banned moves list until it was reported.