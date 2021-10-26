wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson & More Set For Tuesday’s AEW Dark
The lineup is official for this week’s episode of AEW Dark, featuring Bryan Danielson and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:
* Bobby Fish vs. Invictus Khash
* Dante Martin (w/ Lio Rush) vs. JDX
* Diamanté vs. Skyler Moore
* Too Fast Too Fuego vs. Kid Bandit & Dean Alexander
* Bryan Danielson vs. Aaron Solo
