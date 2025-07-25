Bryan Danielson Gives Pick For Most Underrated Match In His Career

Bryan Danielson has named his NJPW match against Zack Sabre Jr. as the most underrated in his career. Danielson spoke with The Sun Sport for a new interview and during the interview he was asked about his most underrated bout, naming his 2024 match with Sabre.

“One of my favorite just, pure ‘I got to do this’ wrestling matches was a match I had with Zack Sabre Jr. at a New Japan show last year in February,” Danielson said (per Fightful). “Zack is this incredible technical wrestler and it just felt… it felt like I was in this flow state where we’re just- we’re doing some wrestling that I’ve never- I haven’t done wrestling like that and it’s because of the person that I was in the ring with and things just come into your brain as you’re doing it.”

He continued, “You’re doing these wild, crazy, technical things that I enjoy. But that was a match that I really enjoyed.”

Danielson made his return to AEW TV at All In: Texas, getting involved in the main event.