Bryan Danielson Says He’ll Need Surgery Soon, Explains Joining Anarchy in the Arena Match

Bryan Danielson says he is going to need surgery pretty soon, according to his doctor. The AEW star is set to be part of the Anarchy in the Arena match against The Elite at Double or Nothing next Sunday, and he spoke in a digital exclusive match about the match, his health status and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his health status: “Somebody paid a price to take out FTR, to take out me before Anarchy In The Arena. We know exactly who it is. No, I hurt my neck real bad. Then I’m wrestling Will Ospreay. I go to give him a Frankensteiner off the top rope. I’ve never had this happen to me. Dude lands right on his feet. I go straight down on my head, and then later in the match, right before he pins me, he hits me with a storm driver. I got shooting pains down my arm. I’m at home and I have to go get MRIs. I have a compression of the nerve root at C6, C7, and C7, T1. I’ve got this shooting pain that’s running down my arm that won’t go away. The doctor is telling me that pretty soon I’m going to have to have surgery. The only way I can hold out, the only way that I can hold out is if I can keep the strength in my right hand. Right now it’s still there. I have the shooting pain, but I’ve still got the strength. So I plan on staying at home, recovering, doing physical therapy.”

On being part of Team AEW at Anarchy in the Arena: I’m watching Dynamite, and I see the Young Bucks, and The Elite piledrive Tony Khan. The guy who started this company. The guy who, if he weren’t here, this company wouldn’t even exist. I watched that and I was angry, mad as hell. Then I watched the next week, as they took out Kenny Omega. hospitalized him when he’s already sick, when he’s already hurt. You were supposed to change the world together. Together. That’s how I know you guys say you’re good Christian boys, but you guys are evil. Because who turns their back on their best friend like that? That’s when I realized I can’t stay at home anymore. I can’t rehab anymore. I have to come back and I have to fight.

“I have to fight for AEW because I love this place. You guys say you want to change the world. You won’t even show up on a Saturday. They only want to work one day a week and they want to run this place. Anybody, oh heaven forbid, anybody stand up to them. Heaven forbid anybody stand up and say what I just said, that they’re lazy, that they only want to work one day a week. Then they put a price on our heads. Go ahead. Put a price on my head. I’ve had a lot of people a lot stronger than you, a lot more powerful than you put prices on my head. I’m still… Here. Anarchy in the arena. You guys better come for a fight. I’m gonna tell you exactly what I’m gonna do. Young Bucks, Jack Perry, even Okada, I’m gonna spit in your face. Cause I used to respect you and I don’t respect you anymore.”