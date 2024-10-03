Bryan Danielson Thinks Nigel McGuinness Was ‘Fantastic’ At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

During an appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson gave his thoughts on how well Nigel McGuinness performed in their match at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The two had their first match in over a decade last week, which Danielson won.

He said: “I had another really cool thing that happened on Wednesday. I got to wrestle Nigel McGuinness. A lot of people might not know Nigel McGuinness, but we helped really make each other on the independent scene and that sort of thing. He had a lot of injuries and all that kind of stuff. Then he hasn’t wrestled. He hadn’t done a singles match in 13 years. He’s 48 years old, and we just wrestled at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday. I mean, it was really cool and really special. For somebody who hasn’t wrestled in 13 years, he did fantastic. It was so neat, and it was so cool, and it was so special. He did something we should have done,” Danielson admitted. “Nigel said, ‘Hey, would you mind meeting my daughter beforehand so that she can know that we’re friends and that we’re not actually hurting each other out there.’ As soon as he told me back, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we should have totally done that for Birdie!“