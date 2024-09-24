Bryan Danielson Says Nigel McGuinness ‘Looked Good’ In AEW All In Match

Bryan Danielson acknowledges that Nigel McGuinness had a good showing in his in-ring return at AEW All In. Danielson will battle his old rival at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam tomorrow, and he spoke with Justin Barrasso about McGuinness’ performance in the Casino Gauntlet match at the UK show.

“Nigel looked good–he looked real good,” Danielson said. “I wanted to see his entrance and how the crowd responded to him, and I loved the stuff between him and Okada.”

He continued, “As I was preparing, I missed the interplay between Nigel and Zack Sabre Jr., so I was really looking forward to going back and watching that. It’s incredible he’s back.”

Danielson will face McGuinness at Dynamite Grand Slam as long as he can be cleared in time for the show, which airs tomorrow night on TBS.