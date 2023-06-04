Bryan Danielson Appears On NJPW Dominion, Challenges Kazuchika Okada

Bryan Danielson is set to battle Kazuchika Okada, making the challenge to Okada at NJPW Dominion. During Sunday’s show, Danielson appeared on the Tron following Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, & Hiroshi Tanahashi’s win over Jon Moxley, Shota Umino, & Claudio Castagnoli to defend the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Championships.

Moxley took the mic after the match and said he had a message from the best wrestler in the world, which led to Danielson appearing on the screen. Danielson challenged Okada to a match and Okada accepted, saying that the Forbidden Door would be open. While not confirmed for the show yet, that obviously implies that Danielson and Okada’s match will take place at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II on June 25th.

As noted, Will Ospreay will be competing against Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door by virtue of a win in the IWGP United States Championship #1 Contenders Tournament finals.