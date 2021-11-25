Bryan Danielson Doesn’t Think He’s Had a Heel Turn, But Enjoys Being Booed

Bryan Danielson is enjoying the boos he’s getting from fans in AEW, even if he doesn’t think he’s turned heel. Danielson discussed his turn on last week’s AEW Rampage during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On fans booing him after he cut a heel promo on Hangman Page: “I don’t know what people are talking about. I thought the people of Virginia were giving me a really tough time. So, I gave them a little bit of a tough time back. I don’t think anything I said was wrong or even mean. To say, ‘hey, congratulations Hangman Page, you are the World Champion. I am a little disappointed it’s not Kenny Omega because that’s who I wanted to beat for the AEW Championship. I am a little bit disappointed that you’re not wrestling tonight, and you haven’t been wrestling that much and I have been wrestling every single week since I’ve come to AEW.’ I don’t think any of that is overtly mean.”

On enjoying the heel heat: “I’m not going to lie, I do enjoy being booed. There’s something so fun about it. So I might lean into that a little bit more. But there’s nothing I said that was wrong or mean or anything like that. Now because of that, I think I am probably going to kick all of his friends’ heads in. But I think I would be doing that anyway. I don’t consider it a heel turn, I am just being me.”

On improving his promo skills over the years: “I couldn’t talk. That was a legitimate thing that people could say like, ‘hey, this guy can’t talk and he’s not very charismatic.’ I am still not The Rock, right? But I don’t know who is, really. But one of the things I truly believe from a mindset perspective is that I can learn anything. I am not stupid.

“I also think that’s something that anybody can do. For example, Dante Martin can learn to cut a promo,” Danielson believes. “If he works really hard at it because he’s an amazing athlete and he’s really good in the ring. If he wants to be one of the best promo guys in the business, and he works really hard at it, he can. He’s a smart guy, he’s 20 years old. It took me a lot of time failing miserably.”