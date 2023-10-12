Bryan Danielson Once Again Casts Doubt On Wrestling in NJPW G1

Last month, Bryan Danielson suggested that he might not ever wrestle in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament, calling it ‘irresponsible’ at this point in his career. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Danielson once again cast doubt on his participation in the annual event, noting that he was interested at one point. Here are highlights:

On a return to Japan: “I’d love to be able to go back to Japan, but I just don’t know if that’s a realistic possibility for me at this point in my career. I’ve always wanted to do the G1, but now that’s starting to fade. At this point in my life, it wouldn’t make sense.”

On watching NJPW: “I love watching Tanahashi matches. And Okada. Shingo, Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr. When I watch, I realize how good they are. I loved watching Kenny’s matches when he was in New Japan. I thought I would need to go to Japan to wrestle the style I wanted to wrestle. Then AEW started, and I came here.”

On his busy schedule: “I have this whole full-time job in AEW, and I’m focused on everything I’m doing here. And as much as I like the idea of doing the G1, the whole idea of leaving my wife and kids for a month to go wrestle the hardest tournament in wrestling? At 42 while the injuries start to pile up? That’s one of those things that’s going to pass me by.”