Bryan Danielson On Concern He Had Over Latest Injury, Keeping His Brain Healthy

In an interview with Renee Paquette for The Sessions at Starrcast V (h/t Fightful), Bryan Danielson talked about the concern he had after suffering an injury at AEW Double or Nothing 2022, causing him to miss AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts. Danielson retired for two years due to a history of concussions. He returned to the ring on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Highlights of his comments are below.

On his concern over his latest injury: “It’s interesting, this last one, he said, ‘After you start feeling better, we’re going to have to have a serious talk about your long-term health.’ I thought what that meant was, ‘After you feel better, I’m going to talk to you about not wrestling anymore.’ Then my brain scans came back so goddamn good that not a single person could say anything about it. I do put a lot of work and effort into keeping my brain healthy and doing things outside of normal stuff to keep my brain healthy. I think that’s paying dividends a little bit.”

On what he does to keep his brain healthy: “The developments in medicine and science are so much better. There is a lot of like hyperbaric oxygen therapy. For those that do care, it’s being placed in a tube where it’s 1.5 atmospheres of pressure, a lot of oxygen being flooded into your brain. A lot of the military is doing it for people who have had concussions. It’s not FDA approved yet. That stuff is a long process. I did that, 100 sessions of that, where I’m in there for an hour and a half each time.”