Bryan Danielson Reflects On Differences Between WWE & AEW, Says Both Sides Have Good & Bad

Bryan Danielson recently spoke about the differences between his experiences in WWE and AEW. The AEW star weighed in on his experiences in WWE and AEW during his conversation with the Gorilla Podcast and explained why he’s had the most fun in his career in AEW.

“This has been the most fun I’ve ever had these last three years,” Danielson said (per Wrestling Inc). “Part of that is because of how AEW is focused on the wrestling, but part of it, also just my mental take on wrestling now, it’s very different than when pretty much any time in my career, I’m just literally doing it for fun.”

He continued, “There’s positives and negatives on both sides and especially with AEW being a newer company, they don’t necessarily have the infrastructure for some of the things right that you expect in WWE … I’ve had an incredible time doing what I’m doing and there are a lot of people who, and I think I’m one of these people, who prefer the style in AEW.”

Danielson puts his in-ring career on the line against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In later this month.