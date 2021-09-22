Bryan Danielson On Facing Kenny Omega Right Away: “I Wanted My First Match in AEW To Feel Like A Big Deal”

In an interview with The New York Post, Bryan Danielson spoke about why he wanted to face Kenny Omega right away in his AEW in-ring debut and giving fans what they want. Here are highlights:

On how it’s been in AEW so far: “It’s been a lot of fun. One of the things that I really like is the energy of everyone feeling this company is growing together. From Tony Khan on down to the younger wrestlers, it’s a really fun atmosphere to be in. It feels almost playful in a way.”

On facing Kenny Omega right away: “This is kind of one of my ideas I came in with is doing this right away. The idea came from when I came back from my retirement (in 2018) there were a lot of matches in WWE people wanted to see and we either took a long time to get to them or even didn’t get to them at all and I think we lost some of the momentum when fans were excited about me coming back from my retirement. And at the time I felt yeah, build to these matches, build to these matches. I think with so many exciting people coming into AEW you can build to a CM Punk-Kenny Omega match. You can build to some of those matches, but I also think fans want to see something right away to get them super excited. To be fair, I want my first match in AEW to feel like a big deal. So there is no bigger deal than me versus Kenny Omega right now.”

On just being in the Wrestlemania main event and now debuting on the biggest AEW Dynamite ever: “It doesn’t hit me like that. The WrestleMania part at least doesn’t. It’s weird though because it literally feels like the biggest match of my career (Wednesday) because of the jump. It’s my first match in AEW. Because it’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, because I think a lot of people are going to be watching it and maybe trying out AEW for the first time and if we give them something great, I hope they stick around. On the converse side (laughs), if it really bombs and it really sucks, it’s gonna be, ‘We don’t want to watch this show.’ I have also been looking forward to wrestling Kenny for years. As I was in WWE I thought it was a match that actually would never happen. But when Kenny and I wrestled before he didn’t have that much of a name on the independent scene and hadn’t done all the stuff he did in Japan. As that was happening and I was in WWE I was like, ‘Whoa, I would love to wrestle this guy.'”

On what made him decide to join AEW: “Gosh, I made the final decision pretty late in the game. (Laughs) My wife (Brie Bella) was actually the one who kind of pushed me in the sense of, “Hey you have to make a decision at some point.” I was really enjoying the summer with my kids. I was really putting it off because it was a hard decision for me. I think at the end of the day there were two main things that put AEW over the edge. It is one, what would be best for the wrestling business in the sense of, “Hey, could I make a big impact in AEW?” If you have two really strong wrestling companies that’s good for the fans, it’s good for the wrestlers, it’s good for everybody. Sometimes I contemplate things in the idea of service versus selfishness. Especially since we’ve had our daughter, I’ve tried to focus on service more than selfishness.

There’s the service aspect. When I went back and forth, where would I be of most use or that sort of thing, I kind of decided that the best place for the entire industry would be for me to be in AEW. But then from the selfishness aspect, there’s just so many people I want to wrestle there (Laughs). I’ve been in WWE for 11 years. I’d wrestled a lot of the people on the roster. You look at all these fresh matches, you look at the ability to do outside stuff. Also, the next three years are probably the last three years of my career that I’ll be able to go as hard as I want to be able to go.

Vince McMahon was very protective of me in the sense of protective of my health kind of stuff and I get that. I believe I’m more capable than … he protects me in a caring way. I feel like I can go harder than sometimes they would want me to in WWE. AEW will allow me that freedom to go as hard as I want.”