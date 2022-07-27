Bryan Danielson on How He ‘Bullies’ Giants Backstage

– During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Bryan Danielson discussed his past comments about being a “bully” backstage in wrestling locker rooms. Danielson noted that while he’s joking about being a bully, he will try to put larger wrestlers in submission holds, such as Paul Wight and Jake Hager. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“He [Paul Wight] initially tries to bully me, and I stand up for myself. I do bully other people. Sometimes giants. Only occasionally giants. I come in hot. When I come into the locker room, I come in hot. I’m not coming in there to be soft on these guys. I come in and everybody is on their phone, I’m going to yell at them. Sometimes, I’ll be on the training table and Paul will come up and grab me in some sort of way and I’ll immediately, as fast as I can, try to armbar him. That does happen. Not that he’s a giant, but I am constantly trying to takedown Jake Hager. He’s got a (amateur wrestling and MMA) background. It’s not like I’m trying to single leg Brandon Cutler all the time. I don’t know anything about his single leg defense, but it’s not like I see him, he’s walking down the hall, and I’m going to double leg this guy. That’s not my deal. I’m going for the big guys.”

Bryan Danielson returns to the ring tonight against Daniel Garcia on Fight for the Fallen. The card will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.