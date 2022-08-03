Bryan Danielson On Telling WWE His 2015 Royal Rumble Elimination Was A Bad Idea

During a live recording of The Sessions at Starrcast V (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson spoke about how he tried to explain to WWE that an early elimination from the 2015 Royal Rumble would be a bad idea. Danielson entered the match early but was soon eliminated by Bray Wyatt. The crowd then turned on the match, which was eventually won by Roman Reigns.

He said: “I knew, and especially because I had just comeback from neck surgery. When they told me what I was doing in the Rumble in 2015 and that I was only going to be in there for four or five minutes, I told them, ‘I think this is a bad idea. This isn’t necessarily great for Roman.’ They kind of ignored that. Then it wasn’t. Stuff happened. That was that. All of that to say, Roman has done such a great job and now he’s the biggest star in wrestling. He’s performed at such a high level for a long time and he’s done such a great job.“