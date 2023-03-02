Bryan Danielson On His World Title Match AEW Revolution, Dreams Of Being In G1 Climax

Bryan Danielson recently weighed in on his AEW World Title match at Revolution and his dream of being in the G1 Climax tournament. Danielson spoke with Uproxx for a new interview promoting Sunday’s PPV, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his match with MJF: “The AEW World Championship is the centerpiece of the promotion. You can’t say that about every wrestling company in the world, but you can say that about AEW. That’s why guys like Jon Moxley have been considered the man in AEW for the last couple years, Kenny (Omega), a little bit after that. When you’re the champion, you’re the one in charge of carrying the company. And it would be … for really the first time since I was in Ring of Honor that I’d get the opportunity to do that.”

On wanting to be in a G1 tournament: “I don’t know because that requires Tony (Khan) to allow me to be off of TV for four weeks or whatever. You have to look at it from a Tony investment point of view, right? Does he really want somebody like me who is older to go through that many hard matches, be off of TV for four weeks, and potentially get injured? Probably not.”

“Although, I do have a dream that me, Mox [Jon Moxley] and Claudio [Castagnoli] and maybe Eddie Kingston, just so we have somebody to pick on, would all be able to go do one G1 together, because that would be just so much fun. To go do those incredible matches, but do it with your friends so that you all have this experience together. I think that would be incredible. Now, if you’re asking me if Tony is going to let me go do a G1 and is it a smart move for him? Probably not, but the odds of him letting me do it, I would say a 33 percent chance. The odds of him letting me, Mox, and Claudio all be gone for a month off of TV, an astronomically small percentage, but I haven’t even talked to him about it. So maybe with this interview he’ll see it.”