Bryan Danielson Praises Orange Cassidy, Names Other AEW Talent He Wants To Face

During a post-show media scrum following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Bryan Danielson named several wrestlers in AEW that he still wants to wrestle. He singled out Orange Cassidy with praise, noting he doubted him at first.

He said: “Obviously, Zack Sabre Jr. is somebody who I’d love to wrestle. I’d love to wrestle Will Ospreay, he’s fantastic, but you know, there’s also a ton of AEW people that I’d love to wrestle. You know, we still haven’t done [the second match between myself] and Kenny Omega. Me and Punk, we had a couple of matches in WWE, but we never had like a big match, right? Me and Samoa Joe never had a big match. There’s the younger guys, I haven’t stepped foot in the ring with Darby. How great is Darby? How great is Orange Cassidy? Orange Cassidy with the International Championship is just having this incredible run where week after week, he has these amazing matches. I was one of the doubters of Orange Cassidy when AEW first started, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not sure if I like this guy’ and then I watched him and I watched him and I was like, ‘This guy is fantastic.’ Another AEW wrestler that I got to wrestle in Ring Of Honor years ago, but never got to wrestle in WWE and have never got to wrestle here is PAC. He’s an AEW wrestler and he’s fantastic.“