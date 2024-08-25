wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Overcomes the Odds, Wins World Title & Saves Career at AEW All In: London
– It was the Final Countdown but perhaps not the final match of the career of The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson. Danielson overcame an incredible challenge, with his career on the line, he beat Swerve Strickland at today’s AEW All In: London event at Wembley Stadium to win the AEW World Championship.
After a grueling hard-fought match, Bryan Danielson secured the win and the title after Swerve Strickland tapped out to the Rings of Saturn. Danielson then celebrated with his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Garcia, and his children, Birdie and Buddy Danielson, who were watching the match at ringside.
Strickland’s world title reign ends at just over four months and 126 days. He won the title in April, beating Samoa Joe to win the belt at AEW Dynasty. This is the first AEW World Championship and first AEW title for Danielson. It’s the seventh overall world title for his illustrious career.
You can view some clips and images from the match below. AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.
