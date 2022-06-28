Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight Appear In WWE Raw Videos Congratulating John Cena on 20 Years

A couple AEW stars appeared in videos on tonight’s WWE Raw to congratulate John Cena in Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight. Monday night’s episode was themed around celebrating 20 years since Cena’s WWE debut and videos from several current and former WWE talent appeared to congratulate Cena on the milestone.

Among them were Danielson and Wight, who are of course no longer with WWE and are signed with AEW. You can see pics from the videos below: