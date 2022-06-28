wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight Appear In WWE Raw Videos Congratulating John Cena on 20 Years
A couple AEW stars appeared in videos on tonight’s WWE Raw to congratulate John Cena in Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight. Monday night’s episode was themed around celebrating 20 years since Cena’s WWE debut and videos from several current and former WWE talent appeared to congratulate Cena on the milestone.
Among them were Danielson and Wight, who are of course no longer with WWE and are signed with AEW. You can see pics from the videos below:
EVERYONE has well-wishes for @JohnCena!#Cena20 #CenaMonth #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HAxWyqeNM6
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
Pretty cool to see @bryandanielson and @PaulWight on @WWE tv again during @JohnCena 20yrs Tribute. Even better knowing that @AEW let them appear on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/89hmhNJ3xk
— RODZ (@RodzGGs) June 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why Match Was Changed On Last Week’s WWE Smackdown
- Adam Cole Reportedly Suffered Concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
- Jeff Jarrett On Defeating Monty Brown At TNA Final Resolution 2005, Why He Thinks It Was Right Creative Decision
- Becky Lynch, Eddie Kingston, Naomi & More React to Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut