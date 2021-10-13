wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Plans To Show Minoru Suzuki What He’s Learned Since Their Last Match
As we previously reported, Bryan Danielson will have a match with Minoru Suzuki at the AEW Rampage Buy-In this upcoming Friday, which streams online before the actual episode airs on TNT. In a post on Twitter, Danielson said he plans to show Suzuki what he’s learned since the last time they had a match together.
He wrote: “In 2004, I wrestled Minoru Suzuki 1 on 1. He beat the sh*t out of me. Showed me what violence and sadism inside a wrestling ring looks like. Since then, I’ve learned a thing or two about violence myself. And sadism. Excited to show Mr. Suzuki what I’ve learned #DANIELSONvsSUZUKI ”
— Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) October 12, 2021
