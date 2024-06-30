– While speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW star Bryan Danielson praised the work of wrestler Mina Shirakawa and how she’s gotten over in AEW. Below are some highlights:

Danielson on Mina Shirakawa getting over as a TV personality: “Mina Shirakawa, she has done an incredible job in terms of getting over as a personality on AEW TV. Her personality just bleeds through the screen, right? I’m excited for her match at Forbidden Door with Toni Storm.”

On her storyline with Toni Storm and Mariah May transcending the language barrier and cultural differences: “I have said hi to her maybe twice–there really hasn’t been any conversation, but I was watching Dynamite in Tony’s office the other night, and we both remarked at how she does such a good job. Whatever the cultural differences or language barriers, it makes no difference. The Toni Storm-Mariah May-Mina story is so compelling.”

Mina Shirakawa challenges Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title later today at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. The event is being held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.