Bryan Danielson Promises Another AEW World Title Change At Winter Is Coming

Bryan Danielson has promised that the history will repeat itself at AEW Winter Is Coming in terms of the World Title changing hands. Danielson, who is set to face Hangman Page for the championship at the December 15th special episode of Dynamite, posted to Twitter to allude to Kenny Omega’s World Championship win at last year’s Winter is Coming over Jon Moxley as you can see below.

Danielson wrote:

“Last year’s #WinterIsComing had a title change, so will this one. Wangman’s head gets kicked in two weeks from now.”