Bryan Danielson Cuts Promo Following AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson had some words for the crowd following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW World Champion cut a promo thanking Spokane for being an “incredible audience” and saying that he had a couple of questions. He first asked if they liked Wheeler Yuta, which got a resounding yes. He then asked if they wanted to see him beat Jon Moxley at WrestleDream (also a yes), and finally, “Do you want to see me kick Jon Moxley — do you want to see me kick his f**king head in?” Again, it was a resounding yes.

You can see the promo below: