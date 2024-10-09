wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Cuts Promo Following AEW Dynamite
October 9, 2024 | Posted by
Bryan Danielson had some words for the crowd following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW World Champion cut a promo thanking Spokane for being an “incredible audience” and saying that he had a couple of questions. He first asked if they liked Wheeler Yuta, which got a resounding yes. He then asked if they wanted to see him beat Jon Moxley at WrestleDream (also a yes), and finally, “Do you want to see me kick Jon Moxley — do you want to see me kick his f**king head in?” Again, it was a resounding yes.
You can see the promo below:
More Trending Stories
- Notes On WWE NXT’s Preparation Plans For Hurricane Milton
- Hulk Hogan Claims He Pitched ‘Hollywood’ Hogan Heel Character to Vince McMahon After WrestleMania VI
- Bruce Prichard On Powers Of Pain Coming Into WWE, Being Patterned After Road Warriors
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood