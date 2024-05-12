Bryan Danielson Vows To Protect AEW From The Elite After Collision Match

Bryan Danielson cut a promo following his tag team win on last night’s AEW Collision, vowing to protect AEW from The Elite. Last night’s show saw Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli defeat Top Flight, and Danielson cut a promo after the match talking about the win and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

on the win: “Hey, let’s give a round of applause for Top Flight. These men, this is what AEW is all about. Shortly after this match started, I heard a chant from Vancouver that warmed my heart, and it was only three letters, ‘A-E-W!'”

On joining Team AEW for Anarchy in the Arena: “The first Anarchy in the Arena almost ended my career, but the reason why I’m willing to come and fight in this anarchy in the arena at Double or Nothing is because I love AEW. The Young Bucks and The Elite are part of AEW, but they don’t represent what AEW is anymore. Tony Khan has been at every single AEW show since its inception, every Dynamite, every Rampage, every Collision, every Ring of Honor show, and guess what? We’re here in Vancouver with 7000 people and The Bucks want to run this company. They’re not even here! So, you want to know why I’m willing to fight in a match that almost ended my career? It’s because of one reason. I love AEW. I love what AEW represents. I love what AEW gives you and I will do anything and I mean anything to protect it.”