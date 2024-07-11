Bryan Danielson Plans To Prove He’s The Best After Owen Hart Cup win

As previously reported, Bryan Danielson defeated Hangman Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This means that Danielson will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World title at All In next month. In a digital exclusive, Danielson spoke about what the win means and his quest to prove he’s the best in the world.

He said: “It’s incredible. The emotion you get with something like that, it’s unlike anything else. What it means, what it means to me as a person, what it means…fuck, fuck. Sorry, the pain down my arm is just a little too intense right now. Fuck. Breathe, breathe, breathe. That’s what I meditate. I’ve got these shooting pains down my arms, and sometimes it gets a little uncomfortable, but you learn to do hard things when you’re uncomfortable. When I think of that, of winning the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament and what it means, going to the main event of Wembley at All In, I’m proud of what I did out there. A lot of this, I’m proud of winning the Owen because Owen Hart meant so much to professional wrestling. He meant so much, as far as what it means to be a father in professional wrestling, what it means to put your family first. That’s what Owen Hart means. But then also as Martha [Hart] was shaking my hand and giving me the trophy, we call this the Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournament, but I’m just as proud to shake her hand because what she’s done as a mother, all on her own, and raised those kids and started the Owen Hart Memorial Foundation and all the good things that she’s done, getting her doctorate, the people that her children have become, that’s inspiring to me. That, not because I can’t handle it anymore, not because I’m not good enough, that, because I want to be the type of parent that Martha Hart is. That’s why I’m stopping full-time wrestling. But one of the things that I wanna do before I go, this is important to me. This why I’m doing this. Everybody needs a fucking why, and this is my fucking why. I’m not going out because I can’t do this anymore. I wants to show my kids and my family that I can be the best in the motherfucking world, and I’m not stopping because I can’t hang anymore. I’m stopping because I love my family so much. We talk about Owen Hart. Tonight, I’m talking about Martha Hart. That’s the kind of parent I want to be, and that’s what this represents.”