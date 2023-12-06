wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Weighs On Who He Would Recruit For Blackpool Combat Club

December 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bryan Danielson AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with DAZN, Bryan Danielson spoke about the potential future of the Blackpool Combat Club and who he would recruit for the group.

He said: ““Anthony Ogogo. That’s a really interesting fit with his boxing background and he’s as tough as nails. Another interesting one is Hook. He’s got beef with Wheeler Yuta right now but sometimes those beefs lead to respect.

